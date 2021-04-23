EUR/USD to surge towards 1.2349 and beyond amid a tone of quiet transformation – DBS Bank

EUR/USD has consolidated within a 4.4% price corridor since February, but this phase of consolidation is changing to a tone of quiet transformation. Technically, the recent EUR decline to 1.1704 proved to be light-weighted, suggesting the pair is shifting to a basing pattern, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, briefs.
EUR/USD is seeing basing action
“While EUR’s decline to 1.1704 sufficed to meet our prior expectation of a move towards the 38.2% retracement of 1.2349-1.0638 (January 2021’s spike high to March 2020’s lows), at 1.1695; there is a broad disappointment on the lack of follow-through that would have contoured another decline towards the prior double bottom zone around 1.1603, or even the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1494.”
“The higher return has EUR testing all the key moving average levels from 1.1927 to 1.2057; and on the Ichimoku chart, the Kijun support is steadily pushing higher to 1.1892. All these are hinting that EUR is attempting a basing.”
“This quiet transformation remains a test of patience. EUR has the required momentum over the Ichimoku cloud resistance of 1.2092, and 1.2113 the dropped-down resistance that connects 1.2349 (early January high) and 1.2243 (late February highs). Conversely, EUR needs a strong sustained push over the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2349-1.1704, at 1.2103.”
“We are in the early stages of a push higher of five legs which would target 1.2349 and beyond.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.