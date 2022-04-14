Euro holds its ground as focus shifts to European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcements. The shared currency could reverse its bearish trend if the central bank delivers a hawkish policy surprise, economists at MUFG Bank report.
ECB is in an increasingly challenging spot when setting policy
“While we are not expecting any material change in ECB policy at today’s policy meeting, there is clearly a risk of a hawkish surprise. The eurozone rate market believes the ECB will be under even more pressure to potentially end QE at the June meeting and then start hikes at the following meeting in July. It could lead to some disappointment today if there is no change to the ECB’s forward guidance.”
“ECB is in an increasingly challenging spot when setting policy as downside risks to growth in Europe are continuing to build as well from: i) the Ukraine conflict which looks like it is going to be more prolonged. President Putin stated this week that peace talks were at a dead-end, ii) ongoing COVID-19 disruption in China and iii) the lingering risk of a shock Le Pen election victory still can’t be ruled out. These downside growth risks have all been weighing on the euro at the start of this month.”
“The ECB would have to deliver a clear hawkish policy signal today that is planning to raise rates sooner to reverse the current bearish euro trend.”
See – ECB Preview: Forecasts from 12 major banks, tighter policy in response to higher inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls lurking in the pastures of the ECB
EUR/USD has extended its rebound beyond 1.0900 heading into the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar Index continues to edge lower after having snapped a nine-day winning streak on Wednesday. Investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, holds above $1970
Gold closed the previous six trading days in positive territory and touched its highest level in a month at $1,981 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have gone into a consolidation phase early Thursday ahead of the key ECB meeting.
GBP/USD bulls get strengthens on double-bottom formation at around 1.3000
Pound bulls are witnessing wider ticks after exploding the consolidation formed in a 1.2982-1.3058 range. A double-bottom formation has driven the cable strongly toward mid-1.3100s. The loud move on the RSI (14) is indicating a bullish bias ahead.
Will Dogecoin price follow Shiba Inu’s cue and rally 20%
Dogecoin price shows an interesting setup that skews the favor for bulls and indicates that an uptrend has begun. On-chain metrics signal little to no resistance up to certain significant levels.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to lift euro with hawkishness, creating a sell opportunity Premium
Euro boom? The old continent is seeing higher inflation, which is why the European Central Bank is set to tighten its policy and boost the currency – but the only booms are not economic, but those of Russian shells in Ukrainian cities.