EUR/USD to retest the 1.20-1.21 zone as ECB tapering seems a matter of time – Westpac

“The combination of a pullback in recent USD strength and the potential ECB shift is opening potential for EUR/USD to push back to retest 1.20-1.21 area from what now appears to be a solid base below 1.17.”

“The last ECB staff update to economic projections disappointingly kept CPI stuttering around 1.5% at the end of their forecast period. Therefore next week’s quarterly updates will be even more acutely monitored for signs of upside potential for CPI as well as appraisal of the region’s recent strong reopening recovery.”

“Higher inflation may allow the pace of PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Program) bond-buying to be reduced in 4Q. Some of the rise may be related to base effects, gov’t policies and temporary supply constraints, but the rise above 1.5% YoY in core CPI does suggest that rises may be more persistent.”

EUR/USD has rebounded soundly from short-lived dips below 1.17 and currently trades around the 1.1850 level. The prospect of the European Central Bank (ECB) reducing the pace of PEPP bond-buying could lift EUR to retest the 1.20-1.21 area, according to economists at Westpac.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.