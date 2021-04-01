EUR/USD to resume its falls as Europe braces for further pain from the virus

EUR/USD has been struggling as France enters a lockdown and covid rages through all of Europe. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, US data and reactions to Biden's infrastructure plan may boost the dollar.
See: EUR/USD to tank towards 1.16 as Europe set to maintain tighter restrictions for longer – MUFG
Euro bears are not taken for a ride on April Fool's Day
“Coronavirus cases continue rising in the old continent and the threat of overwhelming France's health system caused President Emmanuel Macron to impose a month-long lockdown. His move joins Italy, Germany and other countries.”
“US President Joe Biden presented his massive $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan along with a funding scheme – tax hikes are coming. While higher rates for corporates may weigh on Wall Street, it means less debt issuance, which is positive for bonds. The resulting drop in yields weighs on the greenback.”
“Two critical data points are eyed on Thursday, and they may push the dollar higher. First, weekly jobless claims are set to continue falling, after hitting 684,000 last week – the lowest since the pandemic. Secondly, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March is set to extend its gains above 60 – reflecting the rapid growth in America's industrial sector.”
“The round 1.17 level provided support earlier this week and remains critical support. It is followed by 1.1630, 1.16 and 1.1550, all dating back to the autumn of last year.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.1745, the daily high, with the more substantial cap looming at 1.1760. The next levels to watch are 1.1805 and 1.1836.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.