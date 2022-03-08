EUR/USD to remain under pressure until finding support around 2020 lows of 1.0640 – ING

According to economists at ING, downside risks for the EUR/USD pair remain sizeable as markets may price in more of the adverse impact on the eurozone’s economy of a potential reduction of energy flows from Russia.
The fall does not look overstretched
“With Russia currently threatening to cut the gas supply to Europe through Nord Stream 1, upside risks to gas prices remain very significant, and so does the downside risk for EUR and the rest of European currencies, with only the gas-exporting NOK and safe-haven CHF being shielded.”
“We think EUR/USD may remain under pressure until finding support around the 1.0640, 2020 lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold breaks higher above $2,000, highest since August 2020
Gold is breaking higher above the $2,000 mark, reaching the highest level since August 2020. The bright metal catches a fresh bid wave, as markets turn risk-averse yet again on the renewed uptrend in oil prices. The US mulls a ban on Russian oil imports, driving oil prices through the roof.
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0850 amid tepid risk tone
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.0850, meeting fresh supply amid a return of risk aversion, as oil prices resume their uptrend. The US is likely to go solo on banning Russian oil imports. Stagflation risks mount in the Euro area. Focus shifts to Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 as risk-off flows return
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, having stalled its rebound from the lowest level since November 2020. The Russia-Ukraine war-led soaring oil prices re-ignite the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Are markets pricing in an increase in stagflation risk?
The war in Ukraine has caused a jump in commodity prices that will trigger a further increase in inflation and will weigh on GDP growth. Unsurprisingly, the narrative that stagflation is in for a comeback is gaining ground.