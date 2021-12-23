EUR/USD to remain under pressure as energy price shock in Europe intensifies – MUFG

“It was reported yesterday by Reuters that the US is mulling imposing strict export controls on Russia which resemble Iran sanctions should they invade the Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether the risk of more severe sanctions proves sufficient to discourage Russia. The developments continue to pose downside risks for the rouble and other European currencies relative to the US dollar in the near-term.”

“Recent price action has reinforced our view that the energy price shock will hit the European economies harder than the US and further boosts the relative appeal of the US dollar heading into early next year.”

The encouraging news about the severity of the new Omicron strain has been partly offset in Europe by the further spike higher in energy prices over the holiday period. Furthermore, the sour relationship between the West and Russia adds downside risks for European currencies, as reported by economists at MUFG Bank.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.