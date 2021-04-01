EUR/USD to remain subdued despite the ongoing recovery

The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1753, confined to the lower end of its latest range, without signs of upcoming advances, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See: EUR/USD to tank towards 1.16 as Europe set to maintain tighter restrictions for longer – MUFG
Modest uptick doesn’t grant additional EUR/USD gains
“European data was mixed, as German Retail Sales were up by 1.2% in February and fell by 9% when compared to a year earlier. The final versions of the March Manufacturing PMIs for the region were upwardly revised, with that for the EU printing at 62.4.”
“The US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 26, which unexpectedly surged to 719K. Later today, the country will release the final reading of the March Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, this last foreseen at 61.3 from 60.8 in February.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the price is struggling to extend gains beyond a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head south well below the current level. Technical indicators advance within negative levels, without strength enough to confirm further gains ahead.”
“Bulls could have some chances if the EUR/USD pair manages to break above 1.1770, the immediate resistance level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims disappoints with 719K, ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.