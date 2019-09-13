Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, points out that EUR/USD pair had a volatile day yesterday and revisited its early September low at 1.0926 which held and suggests that provided that this continues to be the case, they expect last week’s and yesterday’s highs at 1.108/874 to be retested and eventually overcome.
Key Quotes
“The April and May lows as well as the three month resistance line at 1.1106/10 would then be in focus. Only a daily chart close above the August 26 high at 1.1164 would confirm a bottoming formation and put the 200 day ma at 1.1260 back on the cards.”
“Support below the recent lows at 1.0927/26 comes in at the June 2016 low and the March 2017 high at 1.0912/07.”
“Failure at 1.0927/26 would negate our bullish outlook and put the January 2017 low at 1.0829 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017-2018 advance at 1.0814 on the map.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
