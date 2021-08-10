EUR/USD to plunge towards 1.16 on a break below YTD lows at 1.1704 – TDS

EUR/USD has traded through 1.1750 but should find additional support at 1.1704 and 1.16, in the opinion of economists at TD Securities.
See: EUR/USD is at risk of falling below the 1.17 level – Rabobank
USD strength to persist against the euro due to dovish ECB
“EUR/USD has breached primary support at 1.1750. The next line in the sand is 1.1704, which is the YTD lows. This is the last line of defense before a more substantial move towards the November lows near 1.16.”
“If there is one central bank that is content in lagging the Fed as much as it can, it's the ECB.”
