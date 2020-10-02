EUR/USD to move higher in 2021 fueled by the Fed’s looser monetary stance – MUFG

COVID-19 hits the outlook again and the shared currency weakened against the US dollar, moving from 1.1900 to 1.1744 in September. Therefore, the European Central Bank (ECB) may ease again but as fiscal uncertainty should clear, economists at MUFG Bank expect the euro trading higher in 2021.
Key quotes
“As we expected, the euro corrected lower in September which has reinforced our belief that EUR/USD is in a consolidation phase within a broad range of 1.1600-1.2000 for now.”
“Based on communications in September we believe the risks are rising of additional monetary easing by the ECB in response to the increased downside risks to growth. With inflation moving the wrong way and COVID-19 risks rising, the justification for extending the PEPP program could increase further, especially given the additional APP purchases will cease in December.”
“There has been some increased uncertainty over the agreed EU Recovery Fund with negotiations taking place over a ‘rule-of-law’ clause to ensure only responsible governments obtain funds. Poland and Hungary want greater clarification on the working of the clause. We do not expect any delay and assume agreement will be reached to ensure national parliaments legislate in time for the start of 2021.”
“Assuming no severe COVID-19 escalation that causes severe economic damage, we expect EUR to continue to consolidate before advancing next year driven mainly by the Fed’s looser monetary stance and spreads moving favourably for the euro.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.