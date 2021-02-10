EUR/USD to look for a further push into the 1.2156/90 zone – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD maintains its recovery after the bullish “reversal day” from the 23.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 rally at 1.1945/14 and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a test of 1.2156/90.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD maintains the strong tone following the bullish ‘reversal day’ from our target at 1.1945/14 - the 23.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend and first ‘measured top objective’ – and has cleared with ease the 38.2% retracement of the January/February fall at 1.2104. This sees the immediate risk stay higher with resistance seen next at the 55-day average at 1.2138, ahead of price resistance from the late January highs at 1.2156/90 zone, with this then expected to cap at first to define the top of a range.”
“Big picture, we look for an eventual break higher for a resumption of the core uptrend and a move back to the 1.2345/55 and eventually we think our 1.2518/98 long -held and ultimate objective.”
“Support is seen at 1.2108 initially, then 1.2088, with 1.2046/19 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a fall back to potential trend support at 1.1968.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
