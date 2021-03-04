EUR/USD to jump if Powell hints the Fed is ready to act

EUR/USD has been struggling around 1.2050 as higher US yields support the dollar. US stimulus and jobless claims are also set to move markets ahead of Friday's jobs report but only Fed Chair Powell can dethrone King Dollar and push the pair above the 1.2110 resistance, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve speaks at 17:05 and may potentially hint the Fed is ready to act to bring returns down.
“Elevated US yields come as President Joe Biden accepted a compromise on stimulus checks – potentially paving the way for approving his covid relief package in the Senate. A vote in the upper chamber may come as soon as Thursday.”
“ADP's private-sector employment statistics showed an increase of only 117,000 positions, worse than expected. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell short of estimates both on the headline and also on the employment component – critical for Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. Weekly jobless claims are due out on Thursday.”
“Euro/dollar continues suffering from downside momentum on the 4-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, which are converging around 1.2110 – a critical resistance line.”
“Above 1.2110, the next levels to watch are 1.2150 and 1.2180. Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2040, followed by 1.2020, a cushion from mid-February.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
