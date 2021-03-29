EUR/USD to gain some ground only once above 1.1810

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1780, consolidating losses and at risk of falling, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes

“The EU macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, while the US will publish the March Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, foreseen at 12.1 from 17.2 in the previous month.”

“The pair needs to firm up above 1.1810 to shrug off its bearish potential, while a break below 1.1760 should open the doors for a slide to sub-1.1700 levels.”