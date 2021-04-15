EUR/USD to focus on the 1.2243 March high once above 1.1990/1.2014 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD has reached the 1.1990/1.2014 pivot. A break above here is needed to dissipate downside pressure, in the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
EUR/USD to remain under pressure below 1.2014
“EUR/USD has tested the more important 1.1990/1.2014 pivot. We will need to regain this latter level in order to cast attention back to the 1.2243 March high.”
“So far the rally remains just a correction higher and failure in the 1.1975-1.2014 band will keep attention on the downside.”
“Nearby support lies at 1.1835 then 1.1704/1.1695.”
“Below 1.1695 we have TD support at 1.1648 and the previous 2008- 2020 downtrend lies at 1.1570, which we look to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
