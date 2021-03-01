EUR/USD to fail to make headway as the critical 1.2110 resistance caps

The ECB's hesitance to act on yields, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus uncertainty may keep the EUR/USD pair down as the euro suffers below the 1.2110 resistance, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Officials at the European Central Bank expressed concerns about rising bond yields in the old continent, but are they willing to act? Weekly purchase data from the ECB is due out later in the day and it will likely show the bank remains on the sidelines. Higher returns on long-term debt may undermine the old continent's recovery.”
“The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index will likely show robust growth in the industrial sector, which has been less affected by the pandemic. The forward-looking survey also serves as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls and hopes for a pick-up in employment could revive concerns about overheating of the economy. A consequent sell-off in bonds could boost the greenback.”
“President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion covid relief package now moves to the Senate, where Democrats have the thinnest of margins. If conservative Democrats such as Joe Manchin III halt pay rises, they could accept other measures and perhaps pass the vast majority of the package. In that case, prospects of robust expenditure would weigh on bonds, boosting yields and the dollar.”
“Critical resistance awaits at 1.2110, which is the confluence of the 50 and 100 SMAs and also a swing low seen last week. Beyond 1.2110, the next cap to watch is 1.2150, which held EUR/USD down in mid-February.”
“Support awaits at 1.2020, a trough in mid-February. Further down, 1.20 and 1.1950 await the pair.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.