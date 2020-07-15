EUR/USD to extend the rally above the strong resistance at 1.1460

EUR/USD is trading above the 1.1440 zone, its highest since last March when the pair reached a yearly high of 1.1496, and has room to extend the advance on a break above 1.1460, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
“The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the US has published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, which improved from -0.2 to 17.2. The country also released the June import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the same month, both better than anticipated. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the country will publish June Industrial Production, foreseen at 4.3% from 1.4% previously, and Capacity Utilization, seen improving to 67.7%.”
“In the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near their daily highs near overbought levels, supporting an extension towards the mentioned yearly high on a break above 1.1460, a strong static resistance level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.