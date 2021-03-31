EUR/USD to extend the downward trajectory from the 1.1760 zone

The EUR/USD pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and dropped to a near five-month low, around the 1.1700 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, there are no signs of bearish exhaustion despite oversold conditions.
Key quotes
“The US economic docket features the release of ADP report on private-sector employment, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. That said, the continuous widening of the gap in the US and European COVID-19 response should act as a headwind for the major and cap any attempted recovery move.”
“RSI (14) has moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for any further depreciating move.”
“The path of least resistance for the pair remains to the downside. Hence, any meaningful bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the mentioned confluence support breakpoint, around the 1.1760 zone.”
“Some follow-through selling below the 1.1700 mark now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1620-15 region. This is closely followed by the 1.1600 mark, which if broken should pave the way for the continuation of the ongoing bearish trend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
