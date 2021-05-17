EUR/USD to enjoy a mild upward bias whilst above 1.2071/2051 – Credit Suisse

The EUR/USD pair has held above its key uptrend from the 2021 lows at 1.2071/51, which maintains an upward bias within the broader range, according to the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Support remains at 1.20571/51 initially and then more importantly at 1.1999/86
“Whilst above the 2021 lows at 1.2071/51, the immediate risk can still lean higher. A break above 1.2152, which has stalled the market this morning, would reinforce the upward bias for strength back to 1.2182/85, then what we expect to be tougher resistance at the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 fall and February high at 1.2212/43, where we will look for a fresh cap. Should strength directly extend, this can expose the top of the broader range and YTD high at 1.2325/1.2350.”
“Below 1.2071/51 can clear the way for a test of what we see as more important support at 1.1999/86 – the early May low and 38.2% retracement of the March/May rally.”
“Only below 1.1999/86 though would warn of a more important top (and a possible even larger ‘head & shoulders’ top for further weakness to the 200 -day average at 1.195 7 initially, then 1.1943/42.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.