The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to continue behind the Federal Reserve in tightening. Therefore, economists at the National Bank of Canada expect the euro to remain under pressure.
Euroarea is postured fore recession
“The ECB is still behind the Fed in tightening and could be limited as the common currency area is postured for a recession.”
“We expect that the euro will remain weak until it becomes clear that the Fed will start easing on monetary policy. As such, euro could see some limited upside in the middle of 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 0.9800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800, recovering ground in the European session on Friday. The data from Germany showed that Retail Sales and Industrial Production contracted by 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, in August. Investors await the US September jobs report.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1150 as dollar sees fresh selling
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1150 after having suffered heavy losses early Friday. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite the cautious market mood ahead of the highly-anticipated US NFP data.
Gold juggles around $1,710 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of $1,709.35-1,713.42 in the early European session. The precious metal is displaying a lackluster performance as the focus has shifted to the US NFP data.
This XRP price setup forecasts a 13% upswing amid deteriorating market conditions
XRP price has set up a bullish reversal pattern that is already on its way to reaching its target. However, Bitcoin price is taking a hit due to its correlation with the traditional markets, causing altcoins, including Ripple, to slow down.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling.