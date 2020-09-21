EUR/USD keeps navigating within the recent choppy range, looking to extend further north the ongoing rebound from last week’s monthly lows in the 1.1740/35 band. Target emerges at the 1.19 mark and above, as FXStreet’s Pablo Piovano notes.
Key quotes
“The continuation of the upside momentum in EUR/USD should target recent tops in the 1.1925/20 band (September 10). If the upside impetus gathers extra pace, then the investors’ focus will shift to the August’s peak at 1.1965 ahead of the 2020 high near 1.2010 recorded on September 1.”
“The constructive view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1224, holds the downside.”
“On the opposite side, a breach of monthly lows in the 1.1740 should open the door to a potential deeper retracement to the more relevant contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood. A move to the latter, however, remains unfavourable at least in the short-term horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown
Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround. Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.