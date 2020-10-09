EUR/USD to boost on a closer US fiscal stimulus deal

EUR/USD has been on the rise amid optimism about stimulus and President Trump’s recovery. Politics and the virus are set to have a growing impact on the pair in the upcoming week, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Rising COVID-19 infections could result in new limitations in additional countries and cities. So far, the news has hamstrung the euro but did not trigger a downfall. If the uptrend in cases extends, the common currency could struggle. Conversely, if the measures taken in several capitals bear fruit, it could provide relief for the euro.
“The German ZEW Economic Indicator is set to edge lower in October after surprising the upside in September. Investors reported struggles at present but were optimistic about the recovery. If the increase in coronavirus cases pushes sentiment lower, it could drag the common currency down with it.”
“It is all about fiscal stimulus – the bigger the package and the sooner it arrives, the more stocks could rise, and the dollar could fall. If Democrats and Republicans get closer and eventually strike a deal, it would boost EUR/USD. On the other hand, a blame game between the parties would weigh on the currency pair.”
“Retail sales data for September is set to rock markets.” After disappointing figures in August, modest increases are on the cards for the previous month. Consumption is the vast majority of the US economy, making it a market mover. Moreover, it could shake up fiscal stimulus talks. After August's drop in the Control Group, Republicans raised their offer. Will bad news turn into good news once again? Investors are set to quickly forget weak data if the result is more government money.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.