EUR/USD to attempt the conquest of 1.14 level – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is holding support from its rising 13-day average at 1.1249 as the pair trades at 1.1325 and weakness stays seen as corrective by analysts at Credit Suisse ahead of a fresh attempt to establish the market above 1.1400.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD remains well supported, still holding its rising 13-day average, now at 1.1249 and we continue to view the weakness of the past few days as a corrective setback ahead of a fresh attempt to establish above 1.1400.”
“Resistance stays seen at the 38.2% retracement of the 2018/2020 decline and medium-term downtrend at 1.1357/69, above which would suggest the correction is over and the rally can resume with resistance then seen at 1.1403 ahead of 1.1423/28, then the 1.1495 high for the year. Whilst this latter level should clearly be respected, a break would mark a medium-term base to mark a more important change of trend higher, with just initial resistance then at 1.1596.”
“Near-term support moves to 1.1260, with 1.1249/40 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below 1.1213/12 though is needed to rekindle thoughts of a deeper setback, with support seen next at 1.1160/54.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, robust ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.