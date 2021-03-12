EUR/USD: Three fundamental downside drivers

EUR/USD has been retreating from the highs and may have substantially more room to give up previous gains as the week draws to a close. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, gives three reasons why the euro is set to extend its falls.
Key quotes
“Returns on US debt remain the main market driver – and when they rise, the dollar moves higher as well. The rise in ten-year yields above 1.60% is critical.”
“The European Central Bank sought to address this by accelerating its bond-buying program ‘significantly’ in the second quarter. However, the scope of the plan remains unchanged at €1.85 trillion. Moreover, this Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Program (PEPP) is still on course to expire in March 2022. Accompanied by confusing messages from ECB President Christine Lagarde, the euro remains vulnerable.”
“Europe's sluggish growth forecasts are highly correlated with its slow vaccine rollout – and the situation has further worsened. The EU is heavily reliant on AstraZeneca's jabs, and additional issues have surfaced. Supplies are delayed once again, and in some countries, they have halted altogether due to concerns that the doses result in blood clots.”
“Support awaits at 1.1925, which capped the pair early in the week. It is then followed by 1.1895. Resistance awaits at 1.1990, the weekly high and also a support line seen early in March. It is followed by 1.2025 and 1.2050.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.