New coronavirus-related restrictions in the old continent are taking their toll on the old continent's economies while US fiscal stimulus talks are stalled, with even the optimists seeming to give up. What’s more, expectations from US jobless claims look elevated, opening the door to the risk-off response. These are the reasons to favor a fall in EUR/USD, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“France announced a nighttime curfew in Paris and several other large metropolitan areas to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus in the eurozone's second-largest economy. Germany, the continent's economic ‘locomotive’ is considering imposing limitations if the situation fails to improve. The country has reported the largest number of cases since April. Spain, The Netherlands and Belgium had been struggling for long weeks. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, is set to speak later in the day and may reiterate her institution's pledge for accommodative policy – potentially further weighing on the euro.”
“While US Treasury Secretay Steven Mnuchin is following President Donald Trump's wishes to strike a deal, he seems to be running out of time. Senate Republicans – who are skeptical about government aid – are focused on nominating Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court. They may lose the Senate in the elections. House Democrats are reluctant to compromise and give Trump a political win ahead of the vote. Without another relief package, markets could retreat and the safe-haven dollar may catch a bid.”
“COVID-19 cases are moving up also in the US. Without government support, the recovery is already showing signs of a slowdown – and that may happen again with Thursday's weekly Unemployment Claims. After dropping from the millions to under 900,000, new applications seemed to have hit a wall lately. If the labor market stops improving, the greenback could receive more flight-to-safety flows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 ahead of the key EU summit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as EU leaders discuss Brexit talks. While the UK is not abandoning the negotiating table, reports that the EU is toughening its stance are weighing on the pound.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.