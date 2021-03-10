EUR/USD: The spotlight remains on the 200-DMA at 1.1826 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has stabilized as expected at the rising 200-day moving average (DMA), currently seen at 1.1826 and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for a floor here, for now at least. Big picture though, the risk is seen growing for a break lower to expose the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.1695.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has stabilized for now as expected just ahead of our target of the rising 200-day average, currently seen at 1.1826. With further price resistance not far below from the late November low at 1.1800, we continue to look for a floor in this 1.1823/00 zone, for now at least.”
“Resistance for a recovery stays seen at 1.1916 initially, with 1.1933/47 still seen as a near-term key. Above here is needed to confirm a near-term floor is indeed in place, clearing the way for a recovery back to 1.1991, not only price resistance but also the 38.2% retracement of the fall from late February and 13-day exponential average, which we would expect to prove a tough initial barrier.”
“Post a near-term rebound, our bias stays lower for a closing break of 1.1826 to see the risk stay directly bearish with support then seen next 1.1800 ahead of 1.1745 and then more importantly at the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.1695, with a fresh floor expected here.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!