EUR/USD: The scales are tilted toward the critical resistance at 1.2150

EUR/USD has been edging lower as US bond yields turned higher. However, concerns about the US economy and several points of light in the old continent may mount an attack on 1.2150, a critical resistance line, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“After nearly stalling for several weeks, fresh deliveries of covid vaccine doses have revived the old continent's efforts. Moreover, AstraZeneca – a pharmaceutical that had been on a collision course with the EU over supplies – plans to double its output.”
“Germany has announced a further improvement in its coronavirus statistics. Europe's locomotive has seen a drop of active COVID-19 cases to around 155,000, the lowest since late October. Other countries are also seeing tentative declines from the peak.”
“Most political parties in Italy have agreed to back former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to lead the country. The incoming Italian Prime Minister enjoys unmatched clout in financial markets and helps boost confidence in the economy.”
“The economic calendar could push the greenback back down. US jobless claims disappointed with 793,000 in the week ending on February 5, worse than expected. The focus on Friday is the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment gauge for February.”
“Euro/dollar has been trading above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages but below the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart. That 200 SMA comes out at 1.2150, converging with Thursday's highs – and not too far from the peak in late February. Overall, 1.2150 is critical resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
Gold tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood
Gold sellers attack intraday low, bullion drops for second consecutive day. The yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts. Stimulus talks progress but Sino-American tension stays on the table even as China is off for the Lunar New Year.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5
The Graph's uptrend is supported by a positive network growth, according to data by IntoTheBlock. The MACD validates GRT's relentless fight for gains targeting $0.5 on the 12-hour chart. A sell signal on the 12-hour chart may sabotage the upswing to $5 is validated.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues
EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts.
Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength
The dollar index is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone.