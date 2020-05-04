EUR/USD: The rebound is going away – TDS

Economists at TD Securities think the euro area is facing a host of challenges and expect these to begin to weigh increasingly on the EUR/USD pair.

Key quotes

“The EUR will face rising headwinds from a combination of a dire growth outlook, rising political tensions, and a deteriorating capital flows backdrop.”

“We see this latest push toward 1.10 as an opportunity to enter short EUR/USD positions targeting a move below 1.05 with a stop at 1.1185.”