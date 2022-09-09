“The meeting of EU energy ministers may prove bearish for the euro for a number of reasons. For example, reaching an agreement on gas price caps, gas sharing and electricity levies look to be difficult and may be delayed. Mandatory electricity reduction could spark what the Belgium PM calls de-industrialisation and social unrest. There is also the risk that if Russian oil and gas caps are approved, Russia could immediately suspend the remaining oil and gas shipments coming into the EU.”

“Short-dated yields moved in the euro’s favour, but to no avail for the currency. In addition, when asked about the weak euro, President Christine Lagarde had little to say beyond the ECB being attentive.”

