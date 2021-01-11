EUR/USD: The greenback is set for more gains unless the Fed acts

EUR/USD has been falling alongside as US yields rally. It seems that only another taper tantrum can halt the dollar's ascent – but for now, the Federal Reserve is tolerating higher returns on Treasuries, allowing the dollar to rise, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The Fed is seeing through the current hardship and is looking forward toward the vaccine-led recovery. Higher yields reflect optimism, which it welcomes – at least for now. What will it for the powerful central bank to boost bond buys and send the dollar down? A stock market sell-off. The Fed seems unwilling to see "financial conditions" – aka equities – suffer. If investors throw a 2013-style tantrum – when shares fell on the mere hint that the Fed would slow Treasury purchases – Powell may change his mind.”
“In the meantime, COVID-19 continues raging on both sides of the Atlantic, while the vaccination pace remains sluggish. So far, only around 2% of Americans received at least the first jab, while in most European countries the ratio is below 1%. Investors would need to see immunization stats rising and covid ones falling.”
“Euro/dollar has dropped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart and momentum turned sharply to the downside. The Relative Strength Index remains above 30 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for more falls.”
“Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2165 – which is the lowest in three weeks. It is followed by 1.2125 – a critical support line that supported EUR/USD more than once in December.”
“Robust resistance awaits at 1.2205, which was a swing low in late 2020. It is followed by 1.2240, which is where the 100 SMA hits the price.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.