EUR/USD: The decline could accelerate below 1.2125

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.2146 this Monday, its lowest since December 21, as demand for the greenback persists. The decline is set to continue on yields’ strength, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Following a terrible Nonfarm Payroll report, the market mood soured, yet at the same time, hopes for fresh stimulus rose. The dollar finds support in government debt yields, with as Treasuries yields stand at levels last seen in March 2020, retreating modestly from the multi-month highs clinched last week.”
“Further declines could be expected on a break below 1.2125, the immediate support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
