At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1395, up 0.1% on the day, as Friday's 4-hour chart is showing bulls are in control, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD is trading above the 50, 10, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart and is benefiting from upside momentum. Bulls are in the driver's seat.”

“Some resistance awaits at 1.1395, the daily high, followed by 1.1425, which was June's high. The next level to watch is 1.1452, the recent peak.”

“Support awaits at 1.1373, the daily low, followed by 1.1345, which was a high point last week and also where the 50 SMA hits the price.”