EUR/USD test the 1.1268/58 support, rebound expected at 1.1194 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is currently testing the 1.1268/58 support. Analysts at Credit Suisse see a correction of the rally with a rebound expected at 1.1194 to trigger a retest the 1.1367 area.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD remains capped for now as expected at our main flagged resistance at 1.1367/69 - the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend and long-term downtrend from 2018 - and we continue to look for a correction/consolidation to the strong rally of the past two weeks.”
“Support moves to 1.1268/58 initially, with next support at 1.1218, then the 38.2% retracement of the rally from late May and price support at 1.1194/84. We look for this latter area to then ideally hold and for a fresh move higher to emerge for a retest of 1.1367/69.”
“Above 1.1320 can reassert an upward bias for strength back to 1.1344, then a retest of 1.1367/69. A clear break above here and then 1.1384 can then expose the key 1.1495 March high for the year. Whilst this should clearly be respected, a closing break would see the completion of a medium-term bullish reversal, with just initial resistance then seen at 1.1571/96.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
