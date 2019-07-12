EUR/USD technical anlysis: Euro gets small rebound near 1.1263 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1263 resistancea as the maket is off the daily lows.
  • The level to beat for selleres are located near 1.1245 and 1.1220.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the 1.1300 handle and the 100/200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1263 resistance. The level to beat for sellers is 1.1245 followed by 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is finding some resistance below 1.1263 and the 50/100 SMAs. If 1.1263 resistances is broken 1.1274 can come into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1256
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1284
Daily SMA50 1.1241
Daily SMA100 1.1257
Daily SMA200 1.1327
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1286
Previous Daily Low 1.1245
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1237
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1279
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1303
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.132

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

