EUR/USD technical anlysis: Euro gets small rebound near 1.1263 resistance

- EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1263 resistancea as the maket is off the daily lows.
- The level to beat for selleres are located near 1.1245 and 1.1220.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the 1.1300 handle and the 100/200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1263 resistance. The level to beat for sellers is 1.1245 followed by 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is finding some resistance below 1.1263 and the 50/100 SMAs. If 1.1263 resistances is broken 1.1274 can come into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1256
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1284
|Daily SMA50
|1.1241
|Daily SMA100
|1.1257
|Daily SMA200
|1.1327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1286
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1373
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.132
