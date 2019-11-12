EUR/USD is trading 0.15% lower today as USD strength dominates.

There are some intraday support zones to keep an eye on today.

EUR/USD 30-Minute Chart

The EUR/USD trend on the chart below is clearly lower.

The price is still making lower lows and lower highs and the next support level in focus is the psychological 1.10 support.

The previous wave low of 1.1015 has been broken but the price pulled back up almost immediately.

Beyond that 1.0947 was also a sticky point on the higher timeframes.

Today the key risk event is US President Donald Trump's speech in New York. This could inspire some volatility and break some of the levels highlighted below.

Earlier despite some good data from the ZEW institute, the EUR failed to gather any upside momentum.

Additional Levels