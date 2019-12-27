EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar losses more ground after Wall Street market open

- EUR/USD has moved 0.60% higher as it edges higher towards the 1.12 area.
- The RSI is now well into overbought levels and 1.1180 was used as a resistance in the past.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD is pushing with some strength in holiday trade.
It seems that traders see the protectionist trade unwinding as Trump and Xi get closer to signing a deal.
The resistance levels above are at 1.1180 and 1.120.
The moving averages are also diverging once again.
Lastly, the RSI is moving into extreme overbought levels.
Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1167
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.1103
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1099
|Daily SMA50
|1.1085
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1145
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1144
