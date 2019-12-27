EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar losses more ground after Wall Street market open

  • EUR/USD has moved 0.60% higher as it edges higher towards the 1.12 area.
  • The RSI is now well into overbought levels and 1.1180 was used as a resistance in the past.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD is pushing with some strength in holiday trade.

It seems that traders see the protectionist trade unwinding as Trump and Xi get closer to signing a deal.

The resistance levels above are at 1.1180 and 1.120.

The moving averages are also diverging once again.

Lastly, the RSI is moving into extreme overbought levels.

EURUSD Analysis

Additional Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1167
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1099
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1111
Previous Daily Low 1.1082
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar's weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar's decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.

EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.

USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat

US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture. 

