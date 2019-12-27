EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar losses more ground after Wall Street market open

EUR/USD has moved 0.60% higher as it edges higher towards the 1.12 area.

The RSI is now well into overbought levels and 1.1180 was used as a resistance in the past.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD is pushing with some strength in holiday trade.

It seems that traders see the protectionist trade unwinding as Trump and Xi get closer to signing a deal.

The resistance levels above are at 1.1180 and 1.120.

The moving averages are also diverging once again.

Lastly, the RSI is moving into extreme overbought levels.

Additional Levels