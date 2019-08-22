EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside traction expected to struggle near 1.1120

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • Price action around EUR/USD remains fragile despite the bout of buying pressure in the wake of better-than-expected flash PMIs in core Euroland.
  • Extra gains appear limited by weekly tops in the proximity of the 1.1120 level ahead of the more relevant 21-day SMA at 1.1137.
  • On the resumption of the selling bias, immediate contention is seen emerging around 1.1060 (weekly lows) ahead of the 2019 low at 1.1026.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1099
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1215
Daily SMA100 1.1217
Daily SMA200 1.1288
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1108
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

