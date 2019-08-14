EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside limited by the 55-day SMA in the 1.1230 zone

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is recovering ground lost following Tuesday’s moderate pullback to the 1.1170 area, where sits the 21-day SMA.
  • Occasional bullish attempts remain so far capped by the 55-day SMA around 1.1230 ahead of the more relevant monthly highs near 1.1250 (August 6).
  • The inability of the pair to regain this area of resistance in the near term (the sooner the better) should encourage sellers to return to the market on a more convincing fashion and trigger a move lower to, initially, the 1.1100 neighbourhood ahead of 2019 lows near 1.1020.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.118
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1172
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1224
Daily SMA200 1.1295
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1229
Previous Daily Low 1.117
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1151
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after Germany reports contraction

EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after Germany reports contraction

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after Germany reported its economy squeezed in Q2, as expected. The US-Sino trade reprieve is soothing markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 after UK inflation beat expectations with 2.1% YoY. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal." 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive. 

USD/JPY News

Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on

Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on

Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.

Gold News

UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD

UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD

UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  