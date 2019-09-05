EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside could falter in the 1.1090 area, the 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has moved further north of the 1.10 mark following Tuesday’s YTD lows in the proximity of 1.0920.
  • The rebound from the ‘oversold’ condition plus USD-weakness pushed spot to the mid-1.10s, where is located the 10-day SMA. While further upside is not ruled out, the rally is expected to fail in the 1.1090 area, home of the 21-day SMA.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the negative view is seen unchanged while below the short-term support line, today at 1.1137.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1038
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1094
Daily SMA50 1.1167
Daily SMA100 1.1195
Daily SMA200 1.1272
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.104
Previous Daily Low 1.0969
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0919
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1132

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

