EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside capped around 1.1250 in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The march north in EUR/USD appears to have met a tough barrier around weekly tops in the mid-1.1200s.
  • This area of short-term resistance is also reinforced by the 100-day and 55-day SMAs at 1.1227 and 1.1231, respectively. It is worth mentioning that, despite the strong rebound, spot did not manage to close above this zone for the time being.
  • That said, some consolidation is not ruled out in the short-term horizon, although the inability to surpass this area of resistance should prompt sellers to return to the market and force the pair to re-shift its attention to 1.1100 and below.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1184
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.1202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1237
Daily SMA100 1.1231
Daily SMA200 1.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1251
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1329

 

 

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off

The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark

Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Forex Today: Sentiment sours again with safe havens in demand, NZD/USD crashes

Markets are stable after correcting higher on "turnaround Tuesday" but tensions are high. China has fixed USD/CNY just below 7.00, keeping the focus around its devaluation high. White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he still expects trade talks to resume in September. 

