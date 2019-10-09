EUR/USD technical analysis: Unfazed after the FOMC Minutes, trading sub-1.0985 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The FOMC Minutes failed to provide new information as Chief’s Powell mainly reiterated known facts: “risks come from abroad, chances of a recession are limited, the economy overall is healthy.” 
 
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is stuck in the 1.0965-1.1000 range while sticking most of the New York session near the 100 SMA. The market is currently challenging the 1.0973/65 support zone. A break below those levels can bring the 1.0940 support back into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading flat near 1.0973 support. Resistances are seen at the 1.0983 level and the 1.1000 figure. A daily close above the 1.1000 figure would likely be needed to alleviate the downside bias. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0973
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0991
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1148
Daily SMA200 1.1227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0996
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1045

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes

EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes

FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold

GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold

The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Gold News

Stocks gain ground, yet trade talks let set to dominate sentiment

Stocks gain ground, yet trade talks let set to dominate sentiment

Global markets are performing relatively well today, with sentiment improving in the wake of a bearish overnight session. US blacklisting of Chinese companies and individuals certainly haven’t helped market sentiment around tomorrow's impending trade negotiations. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures