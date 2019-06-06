EUR/USD technical analysis: Trading near 100-day MA, bulls need a break above ECB day’s high

- EUR/USD is flirting with the 100-day moving average at press time.
- A close above post-ECB high of 1.1309 would strengthen the short-term bullish case.
EUR/USD is currently trading at the 100-day moving average (MA) level of 1.1273.
The common currency created a bullish outside day candle on Thursday, reinforcing the bullish view put forward by the descending triangle breakdown confirmed on Monday.
Notably, the pair hit a high of 1.1309 post-European central bank (ECB) rate decision and during President Draghi’s presser. The high and low set /during ECB events usually serve as make or break levels.
So, 1.1309 is the level to beat for the bulls. A daily close higher would further strengthen the short-term bullish case and allow a rally to 1.1448 (March 20 high).
On the downside, 1.12 – the low of the bullish outside day – is key support, which, if breached, would open the doors to retest of recent lows near 1.11.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above 1.1309
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1433
- R2 1.1371
- R1 1.1324
- PP 1.1262
-
- S1 1.1215
- S2 1.1153
- S3 1.1106
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
