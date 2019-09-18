EUR/USD technical analysis: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

EUR/USD has charted lower highs along the 30-day MA.

A break higher is needed to strengthen the bull grip on the common currency.

EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077.

The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks. Hence, a sustained break above the crucial average would imply bullish reversal.

That said, stronger evidence of trend change would be a daily close above 1.1110 (Sept. 13 high). That would invalidate bearish lower highs setup and open the doors to 1.12-1.1250.

On the downside, acceptance below Tuesday's low of 1.0990 would put the bears back in the driver's seat.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 30-day MA

Technical levels