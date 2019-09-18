EUR/USD technical analysis: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

- EUR/USD has charted lower highs along the 30-day MA.
- A break higher is needed to strengthen the bull grip on the common currency.
EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077.
The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks. Hence, a sustained break above the crucial average would imply bullish reversal.
That said, stronger evidence of trend change would be a daily close above 1.1110 (Sept. 13 high). That would invalidate bearish lower highs setup and open the doors to 1.12-1.1250.
On the downside, acceptance below Tuesday's low of 1.0990 would put the bears back in the driver's seat.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above 30-day MA
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1071
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1049
|Daily SMA50
|1.1124
|Daily SMA100
|1.1181
|Daily SMA200
|1.1258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.099
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1188
