EUR/USD technical analysis: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has charted lower highs along the 30-day MA. 
  • A break higher is needed to strengthen the bull grip on the common currency. 

EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077. 

The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks. Hence, a sustained break above the crucial average would imply bullish reversal. 

That said, stronger evidence of trend change would be a daily close above 1.1110 (Sept. 13 high). That would invalidate bearish lower highs setup and open the doors to 1.12-1.1250. 

On the downside, acceptance below Tuesday's low of 1.0990 would put the bears back in the driver's seat. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 30-day MA

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1071
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.1124
Daily SMA100 1.1181
Daily SMA200 1.1258
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1076
Previous Daily Low 1.099
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1132
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

