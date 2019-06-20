EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the squeeze higher could test the 200-week SMA at 1.1344

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in EUR/USD is now picking up extra pace and is flirting with the key 1.1300 neighbourhood on increased USD-weakness.
  • The continuation of the upside momentum could extend to monthly tops in the mid-1.1300s and the 200-week SMA, also in the hood.
  • Ideally, spot should clear the multi-month resistance line, today at 1.1331, to alleviate downside pressure.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1298
Today Daily Change 76
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1.1226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1227
Daily SMA50 1.1217
Daily SMA100 1.1264
Daily SMA200 1.1355
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1254
Previous Daily Low 1.1186
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1229
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

