EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the resumption of the selling bias could test the 1.1040 region

  • EUR/USD has left behind the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and is today challenging recent lows in the 1.1080/70 band.
  • Against this backdrop, Thursday’s bearish ‘outside day’ remains well in place and still points to further losses in the near term.
  • That said, a deeper pullback should see the 55-day SMA at 1.1040 retested. This area of support is reinforced by the proximity of the 21-day SMA, today at 1.1045.

Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1102
 
Daily SMA20 1.1046
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.113
Daily SMA200 1.1202
 
Previous Daily High 1.1107
Previous Daily Low 1.1076
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1064
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1145

 

 

EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again

GBP/UDS is falling toward 1.28. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.

USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle

US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.

Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited

Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.

Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning

US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109. 

