EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The recent decline opens the door for a breakdown of 1.0900

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The bearish view remains unaltered around EUR/USD, which has recorded fresh 2-year lows in the boundaries of 1.09 the figure earlier in the session.
  • If the selling impulse picks up extra pace, a break below 1.09 should pave the way for a test of May 2017 lows in the 1.0840 region in the next weeks.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the negative stance on the pair should remain unchanged while below the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1050.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0925
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.0922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1016
Daily SMA50 1.1088
Daily SMA100 1.1167
Daily SMA200 1.1245
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0967
Previous Daily Low 1.0909
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0945
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0839
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues

EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues

EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.23 after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates

GBP/USD falls below 1.23 after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators will meet later in Brussels. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold slides to over 1-week lows, farther below $1500 mark

Gold slides to over 1-week lows, farther below $1500 mark

Gold edged lower on the last trading day of the week and dropped to over one-week lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions

US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions

Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures