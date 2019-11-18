EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the rebound could extend to the 100-day SMA just below 1.1100

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is extending the rebound from last week’s lows in the 1.0990/85 band on the back of the persistent offered bias hitting the greenback.
  • That said, if the buying pressure keeps building up the next target will be at the key 100-day SMA, today at 1.1093.
  • Further north is located the key 1.1170/80 band, where converge October/November tops, the key 200-day SMA and a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 rally.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1064
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1087
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1098
Daily SMA200 1.118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1058
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1115

 

 

