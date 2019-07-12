EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair stays under pressure below the 200-day SMA at 1.1324

  • EUR/USD has so far met a tough barrier at the 21-day SMA in the 1.1280 region.
  • Extra gains should meet the next significance resistance at the key 200-day SMA at 1.1324. This is regarded as the last defence of a test of monthly tops near 1.1420.
  • Furthermore, while below the 200-day SMA spot is likely to re-visit monthly lows in the 1.1195/90 band ahead of 1.1181 (low June 18).

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1265
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.1254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1296
Daily SMA50 1.1229
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1344
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1286
Previous Daily Low 1.1245
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1237
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1279
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1303
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.132

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

