EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair is about to test a key technical level

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD has had a boost amid broad-based USD weakness.
  • Now the pair is testing the 200 period EMA resistance zone.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD is trading 0.33% higher today following weakness in the dollar.

The price is coming up to two important levels now. One is the 200 day EMA.

The second is the previous wave high at the 1.12 psychological level.

The price has made 2 consecutive higher lows and is now looking to make the third higher high wave.

EUR/USD News

On the hourly timeframe, the price is looking slightly overextended. 

The RSI is at an extremely overbought level and there looks to be a resistance zone before the 1.12 psychological level at 1.1145.

The moving averages look like they are about to have a bullish cross. With the 55 hourly EMA crossing the 200 hourly EMA.

EUR/USD Chart

Additional Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1137
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1099
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1111
Previous Daily Low 1.1082
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

