EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair could move into a consolidation phase if fails to break above 1.1100

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps navigating the familiar range around the 1.1050 region today.
  • Ideally, the pair needs to break above the short-term resistance line at 1.1080 and recent tops beyond 1.1100 the figure to allow for the continuation of the bull run and a potential test of the 55-day SMA at 1.1121.
  • A clear of this region on a sustainable note should alleviate the downside pressure somewhat and refocus the trade to late August peak at 1.1163 ahead of the 100-day SMA at 1.1175.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1054
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1045
Daily SMA50 1.1115
Daily SMA100 1.1178
Daily SMA200 1.1255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1074
Previous Daily Low 1.1023
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1122

 

 

