EUR/USD technical analysis: The Euro is under pressure at daily lows near the 1.1000 figure

  • EUR/USD broke to the downside ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0991 support. 
 
 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is declining below the 1.1020 support ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market broke to the downside following the consolidation period of the last few days. The market decline can extend towards 1.0991 and the 1.0963 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If the bears gather enough steam, they could reach 1.0929 support which is near the 2019 low. 
 
  

  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Immediate resistance can be seen near 1.1012, 1.1032 price levels. Further up lies 1.1077 resistance.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1001
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1144
Daily SMA100 1.1187
Daily SMA200 1.1266
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.106
Previous Daily Low 1.1031
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1092

 

 

